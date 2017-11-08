King’s Lynn Town return to top of Southern League

Banbury United 1 King’s Lynn Town 2

King’s Lynn Town returned to the top of the Southern League on Tuesday night with a crucial victory at Banbury United.

First-half goals from Michael Clunan and Cameron Norman put the Linnets in control before Darren Pond replied for the hosts in the second half.

It ended a run of two successive defeats for Ian Culverhouse’s side who exited the FA Trophy and lost their unbeaten home league record in the space of the week.

Lynn’s first came from the penalty spot when the impressive Norman was fouled in the box and Clunan stepped up to score his fourth goal from the spot this season.

Norman added a second with a deflected effort 11 minutes before the break.

Banbury reduced the arrears when Pond got the faintest of touches on a Conor McDonagh cross.

Banbury: Harding, Hawtin, Peake-Pijnen (Winters 41), Nash, Bradbury, Carnell, Westbrook (Johnson 46), Pond, Louis, McDonagh, Self (Sandy 76). Subs not used: Ngathe and Howards.

Booked: Pond.

Scorer: Pond 65.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Lappin (Blake-Tracy 80), Gaughran, Ward, Fryatt, Clunan, Jarvis, Gash, Parker, Hawkins (Mettam 71). Subs not used: Hilliard, McQuaid and Siddons.

Scorers: Clunan pen 25, Norman 34.

Attendance: 277.