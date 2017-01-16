King’s Lynn Town’s nine-match unbeaten run ends at promotion hopefuls Chippenham

Southern League Premier Division

Chippenham Town 2 King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town’s nine-match unbeaten came to end at promotion hopefuls Chippenham Town.

Despite a late flurry of Lynn pressure in Wiltshire, the Walks outfit were unable to take their unbeaten sequence into double figures.

The Linnets took the game to the Bluebirds and in the sixth minute Lee Stevenson’s corner was allowed to bounce inside the six-yard box before hitting a post and being subsequently cleared.

Sam Warburton sent a shot high over the bar before Alex Street’s first action of the match saw him easily gather a Matt Jones free-kick.

Shaun McWilliams’ speculative effort midway through the first period failed to find the target whilst at the other end Sam Gaughran blocked Dan Bowman’s effort.

Just before the half-hour mark Street was forced into a diving save when Andy Sandell’s long throw found home skipper Greg Tindle and his scissors kick had the Linnets keeper at full stretch.

The hosts took the lead 11 minutes before the break when Sandell, who found himself sandwiched between two Lynn defenders, picked himself up to curl home the resulting free-kick.

The Bluebirds almost doubled their advantage close to half-time but Sandell’s cross to the unmarked Pratt went behind his fellow strike partner.

A minute after the restart, the lively Pratt found Sandell whose shot hit the foot of a post before Street was able to dive on the loose ball.

Lee Smith’s free-kick saw a goalmouth scramble with two successive shots blocked by the home defence before Sandell’s driven cross was headed over by Alex Ferguson.

Thirteen minutes into the second period, Lynn fell further behind when Ferguson found Matt Smith in acres of space on the right and he drove forward before cutting a shot across Street and into the far corner.

Pratt, Sandell and Smith all had further chances to put the game well beyond Lynn’s reach.

The hosts then lost both of their goalscorers to injury and the tide turned as the Linnets switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

Although Ferguson shot against a post from close in on 76 minutes, Stevenson halved the deficit two minutes later when he bundled home a right wing cross from substitute Kurtis Revan.

Revan saw an effort pushed around a post by Darren Chitty in the 84th minute, and three minutes later the home keeper denied the same player with two successive blocks.

In the final minute of normal time fellow substitute Ryan Hawkins saw Chitty bravely get down to save his effort and in the fourth minute of stoppage time Lynn’s final chance saw Chitty again deny Hawkins at the expense of a corner.

Keeper Street joined the attack for the set-piece but the home side cleared their lines to hold on for the three points.

Chippenham: Chitty, Bowman, Felix, Horgan, Tindle, Baggridge, Ferguson, Smith (Guthrie 71), Pratt, Sandell (Pook 74), Jones. Subs not used: Beeden, Mateus, Rae.

Booked: Pratt.

Scorers: Sandell 34, Smith 58

Lynn: Street, Fryatt, Gaughran, Quigley (Revan 71), Ward, Warburton, McWilliams, Stevenson, Smith (Clunan 65), Mettam, Hilliard (Hawkins 65). Subs not used: Zielonka, Emmington.

Booked: Ward.

Scorer: Stevenson 78.

Attendance: 388.

Referee: James Durkin (Portland).