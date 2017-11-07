King’s Lynn Town’s strikers fail to fire as unbeaten home record goes

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

King’s Lynn Town 0

Chesham United 1

It was an afternoon where King’s Lynn Town’s strikers made the headlines on and off the pitch as the Linnets lost their unbeaten home record in the league.

The surprise departure of Grant Holt dominated the post-match talk, but before news of the former Norwich City star came to light Lynn’s mis-firing forwards failed to make their second half dominance count at The Walks.

And to rub salt in the wounds, it was a mistake from one of Lynn’s centre forwards that led to the only goal of the game nine minutes from time.

Chesham’s on-loan striker Joe Iaciofano made it eight goals from nine appearances as he condemned Lynn to back-to-back home defeats.

The frontman pounced on a rare mistake from Linnets striker Michael Gash, who lost possession, before chipping beleaguered home goalkeeper Alex Street.

Before the game, the main talking points had centred around Holt’s name not being on the team sheet and Ryan Hawkins – one of Lynn’s better performers in recent weeks – starting on the bench.

Hawkins had been ever-present in league matches for Lynn this season and his omission from the starting line-up allowed Simon Lappin to make his first start for the club.

But, as in their FA Trophy defeat to Mildenhall Town a week earlier, Lynn were flat all over the pitch.

In the 27th minute, Jhai Dhillon’s ball into the box found Jon-Jo Bates whose shot hit the underside of the bar and Iaciofano’s follow-up went well wide.

Gash responded for Lynn but his header from Lappin’s cross was too weak.

Fifteen minutes before the interval, a Michael Clunan corner found Sam Gaughran but his header was off target.

Five minutes before the break Alex Street did well with an excellent double save to thwart David Hutton.

Lynn defender Ryan Fryatt saw his header tipped over the woodwork and, from the resulting Clunan corner, Leon Mettam watched in horror as his effort was cleared from the line by Benji Crilley.

Mettam then fired a shot into the side netting as the half ended goalless.

Lynn dominated possession after the interval as they looked to find a breakthrough.

But despite a long spell of pressure and winning a succession of corners, they failed to find the back of the net.

Nine minutes from time, Gash was dispossessed by Hutton and Iaciofano showed why he is on the books of Northampton Town with a well-taken finish.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Siddons 86), Gash, Mettam (McQuaid 78), Lappin (Hawkins 62). Subs not used: Ward and Hilliard.

Booked: Lappin, Clunan and Hawkins.

Chesham: Al-Droubi, Crilley, Dhillon, Bevans, Murphy, Locke, Hutton, Bates (Swales 70), Toomey (McGleish 84), Iaciofano, Watkins (Bush 80). Subs not used: El-Sahib and Pepera.

Scorer: Iaciofano 81. Attendance: 648.