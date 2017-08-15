King’s Lynn Town set for Bishop’s Stortford test

King’s Lynn Town travel to Bishop’s Stortford tonight looking to make it back-to-back league wins at the start of the new Southern League season.

On Saturday, the Linnets opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gosport Borough at The Walks.

It was a different story for tonight’s opponents, though, with the Blues looking to bounce straight back from an opening-day loss at Tiverton Town.

Ahead of the game, Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse told the club’s website: “I’m expecting a tough game on Tuesday as I am sure they will still be smarting from their defeat at Tiverton.

“I know a bit about them and would think that it will be a decent surface down there which will suit what we are trying to do.

“But it’s like all the games this season as in it’s what we do and how we go about our business – that’s all I’m interested in.

“If we apply ourselves correctly, go about things the right way and everybody gives their all to this football club then we will be fine. The season is a marathon and not a sprint, it’s a game at a time and we take it from there.”

Lynn’s last visit to Woodside Park came in the FA Cup first round back in 2006 when they won 5-3 to book a home tie against Oldham Athletic in front of the Sky TV cameras.

On Saturday’s victory, Culverhouse added: “The first half from us was good. We began with a good tempo and played some decent stuff. The second half wasn’t near what I want from the lads.”