King’s Lynn Town shock Slough with five-goal blitz

King’s Lynn Town 5 Slough Town 2
King’s Lynn Town scored five goals by half time to shock the promotion hopefuls last night (Tues 31).
Sam Warburton (pictured) notched a 32 minute hat-trick while Shaun Williams bagged a brace.
Lynn: Street, Zielonka, Fryatt, Gaughran, Ward, Quigley, Clunan, McWilliams (Setchell 86), Hawkins (Edge 51), Revan, Warburton (Yong 80). Booked: McWiliams, Zielonka. Subs: Setchell, Stevenson, Yong, Edge, Pearson. Scorers: Warburton 7, 14, 32 McWilliams 11, 38.
Slough: Scott, Fraser, Stonehouse, Smart, Nisbet, Togwell, Williams, Dunn, James (Holgate h/t), Flood (Moone 84), Webb (Harris h/t). Booked: Webb. Subs: Hicks, Harris, Moone, Holgate. Scorers: Williams 57, Flood 72.
Attendance: 278.