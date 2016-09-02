King’s Lynn Town sign local talent Emmington from Wisbech St Mary

King’s Lynn Town have announced the signing of talented young prospect Danny Emmington.

The versatile 21 year-old has been plying his trade at centre back for Thurlow Nunn League Division One side Wisbech St Mary.

The Wisbech raised youngster made his breakthrough with his local team after playing academy football for Norwich City. At the age of 16 the talented sportsman also made his debut for Wisbech Town Cricket Club first XI. He has also represented England at pool.

After leaving The Fenmen, Emmington linked up with March Town United where he continued to be recognised as one of the area’s hottest properties.

King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell says he has been tracking Danny for some time and keeping a eye on his progress: “I think this signing might raise a few eyebrows like when we signed Matty Castellan from step five Football but I am confident like Matty, Danny can make the step up to three with our guidance.

“The club’s philosophy at the moment is to try and get all the best local talented youngsters from around this area like we have done with Dylan (Edge), Toby (Hilliard), Matty, Michael (Clunan) and Ryan (Fryatt) and we are sure that Danny is capable of joining that group of talented players we have at the club.”

Reserve boss Robbie Back, who recently faced Emmington’s club Wisbech St Mary where he coincidentally scored from the spot last month, said: “Danny was their best player on the pitch that night and looked a very confident player and looked good on the ball.

“It’s fantastic that Gary has signed him as I think he will be another successful local young player we will have at the club.”

Danny is eligible to make his first team debut in The Linnets’ home FA Cup game tomorrow (Sat, Sep 3) against Brigg Town.

The football club would also like to put on record a big thank you to Wisbech St Mary for their assistance in the transfer. The club will be taking a full first team for a friendly next summer for a pre-season fixture.