As we went to press today (Thursday, June 8), King’s Lynn Town FC announced the signing of Dion Frary, 19, from Dereham Town.

Frary has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal after the Linnets paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

He joins Craig Gillies, Ryan Jarvis and Frazer Blake-Tracy in moving to The Walks so far this summer.