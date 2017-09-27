King’s Lynn Town stay second with midweek win

Southern League Prenier Division

King’s Lynn Town 3 Biggleswade Town 0

King’s Lynn Town maintained their unbeaten home record at The Walks with a second-half masterclass against Biggleswade Town last night.

After a goalless first period, second-half efforts from Craig Parker, Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Jarvis saw the Linnets run out comfortable winners to remain second in the table.

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse stuck with the same starting XI for the game, while Biggleswade were without their leading goalscorer Jack Bowen.

The hosts dominated the first half but Biggleswade, whose defence was well-marshalled by ex-Linnet Gavin Hoyte, made life difficult.

The Waders also had goalkeeper Liam Gooch to thank for keeping Lynn at bay with a series of fine saves.

Gooch was first called into action in the 12th minute when he pulled of a save at point-blank range to deny Hawkins.

Ryan Fryatt, making his 250th appearance for the club, contrived to head Cameron Norman’s cross onto the bar and Leon Mettam’s shot on the rebound was blocked by Gooch.

Biggleswade’s best chance of the half fell to Nathan Hicks dispossessed Norman but Alex Street pulled off a save with his legs before showing great presence to clear the loose ball to safety..

With Lynn having a reputation of securing the league points by half-time this season, home fans might have been forgiven for fearing the worst at the interval.

But, inspired by Hawkins, Lynn blew away their opponents with ease after the restart.

Lynn upped the pressure and took the lead on the hour-mark when Parker got the slightest of touches to steer home Fryatt’s goalbound diving header.

Hawkins extended Lynn’s lead midway through the second half with a sublime free-kick from just outside the area which left Gooch with no chance.

The points were wrapped up in time added on Ryan Jarvis scored his first goal for the club.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan (McQuaid 86), Parker, Gash, Mettam, Hawkins. Subs: Gaughran, Siddons, Gillies, McQuaid, Hilliard.

Booked: Mettam.

Scorers: Parker 60, Hawkins 67, Jarvis 90+2.

Biggleswade: Gooch, Walker, Perry, Fielding, Hicks, Hoyte, Daniel, Hall, Alban-Jones (Hill 72), Parker (Burnett 87), Jarvis (Hayford 72). Subs: Hayford, Burnett, Hill.

Booked: Hall, Jarvis, Fielding.

Attendance: 589.