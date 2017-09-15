King’s Lynn Town striker Gash bids to make more FA Cup memories at Nuneaton

Michael Gash is no stranger to the glory of the FA Cup and he is hoping even more memories can be created with King’s Lynn Town this season.

Just under four years ago, Gash was part of the Kidderminster Harriers side who made it all the way to the fourth round proper before bowing out 1-0 to Premier League Sunderland.

Gash had a great chance to equalise in the fourth round proper clash at the Stadium of Light, only to shoot straight at Black Cats debutant Oscar Ustari. Now the striker is plotting another potential upset when the Linnets travel to Nuneaton Town – one of his former clubs – in tomorrow’s second qualifying round.

Looking ahead to the tie, Gash said: “I would love to have another big run in the FA Cup, it’s a competition you love to do well in as a player.

“I know some of the top clubs see it as a bit of a hindrance, but growing up I used to love the FA Cup and especially FA Cup final day.

“It is a brilliant competition especially for clubs like King’s Lynn that are lower down in the pyramid. The financial benefits are superb for smaller clubs.

“We know it will be a tough test as they are Conference North, but the way we are going we will go to any place and try to play how we play.

“We’ll be confident enough to go to play football, even against a team in the league above.”

Reflecting on his own experiences of the FA Cup, Gash said: “I’ve had some good runs before, but the run with Kidderminster a few years ago stands out.

“We beat Newport in round two and then met Peterborough in the third round who are my hometown club. We drew with them at home but then went to London Road and beat them 3-2 in the replay and I scored before playing at Sunderland in the fourth round.

“I also got one of the player of the rounds during that season and got to go and see the FA Cup final as a reward.

“As a player you have to take these moments and enjoy them as much as you can. The further you go the harder it gets.”

National League North outfit Nuneaton Town, who had Lynn watched last weekend, recently completed the signings of powerful frontman Daniel Nti, from Kidderminster Harriers, and French defender Joel Dielna.

Dielna was sent-off in the 1-1 draw at Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday. The Boro are managed by former Corby Town chief Tommy Wright, who arrived at the Midlands-based club in a player-coach capacity in October last year before taking over in the hot-seat the following month.

On Tuesday night, they lost 3-0 at second-spot Salford City. Tomorrow’s intriguing meeting between the two teams will see the winners receive £4,500 in prize money.

