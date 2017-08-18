King’s Lynn Town striker Gash says the best is still to come

Gash’s bold statement came after the Linnets striker opened his goal account during the 3-2 victory at Bishop’s Stortford on Tuesday night (see page 79 for report).

After running the home defence ragged until his exit from the field in the second half, Gash still feels that there is more to come.

The Peterborough-based frontman feels that he is getting sharper and is starting to build-up a good understanding with fellow striker Leon Mettam.

Gash said: “I know that Metts is a very good player and I still think we can link-up a bit better, but that will come with time, training and games.

“We’re only going to get better, that’s the good thing. Our first goal may have been a bit route one in that I won the header and Metts anticipated it brilliantly to set up Parks (Craig Parker).

“In another two to three weeks I believe we will be linking-up even better and assisting each other with even more goals.”

After having two efforts ruled out on the opening day of the campaign at home to Gosport Borough, Gash was delighted to finally get off the mark in a Lynn shirt.

“I was disappointed as I thought both of my goals should have stood against Gosport,” admitted Gash.

“My goal tonight was one of those where you are really happy with yourself. To see it go in to give us a bit of a cushion lead was great.

“I thought I won my aerial battle well against their two centre-halves and when you’ve got somebody with the quality of Mike (Clunan) delivering the corners, then you know that you are going to get plenty of chances.

“I think all of the team came over to me after I’d scored, I think they saw my frustration on Saturday as well.

“For everyone to celebrate with me is a great feeling and I’m back really enjoying my football again.

“It’s good to get the goals, but it’s the whole team effort that gets you the win.”

Lynn’s new-look striking partnership has drawn praise from manager Ian Culverhouse on the eve of tomorrow’s trip to Dorchester Town.

Culverhouse told the club’s website: “I thought the pair of them were outstanding. They worked extremely hard throughout and both gave me an honest shift.

“I’m managing Michael very carefully as he has played little football for a year and Metts has had his problems over the last two seasons.

“Ideally you keep them on but it’s not always an ideal situation you’re working with.

“We are still very much a work in progress – and will be for a while yet – but you can see little things developing, good understandings, communications and partnerships forming which is the way it should be.

“I thought we had some strong performances all over the pitch. Craig Parker’s goal was a real cracker and one that any football fan would enjoy.”