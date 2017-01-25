King’s Lynn Town striker Mettam loaned out to Spalding Utd

King’s Lynn Town striker Leon Mettam has been loaned out to Spalding United until the end of the season.

The move sees Mettam link-up up with former boss Dave Frecklington at the Tulips who are chasing promotion from Division One South of the Northern Premier League.

Spalding boss Frecklington said: “We’ve agreed a loan until the end of the season. I signed him previously at Worksop Town where he won the golden boot.

“We’ve always had a close relationship, in fact I gave him a first job outside football when he left Lincoln City and he worked with me for about six years.

“I’ve never been able to afford him until now and he’s played at higher levels.

“He’s a proven goalscorer. We need a little bit of a lift and he will certainly give us that in abundance.

“He’s a bubbly character around the dressing room and a cheeky chap. I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Mettam’s availability was made to other clubs last week following an ‘incident’ at The Walks.

On Tuesday night, the Linnets bounced back from their 6-1 home mauling by Weymouth with a respectable 1-1 draw at high-flying Merthyr Town (see page ? for report).

Player-assistant boss Lee Stevenson was on target for Lynn, who went into the game without Kurtis Revan and Shaun McWilliams through illness and unavailability respectively.

Tomorrow, King’s Lynn are in Southern League Premier Division action when they travel to Kings Langley.

Kings Langley are three places below the Linnets in the Southern League standings, having been promoted from Division One Central last season.

Former Hemel Hempstead Town striker Lewis Toomey is the dangerman for the Kings with 10 goals to his name in all competitions.