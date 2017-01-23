King’s Lynn Town striker Mettam’s Walks future looks all but over

King’s Lynn Town striker Leon Mettam’s future at The Walks looks to be all but over ahead of tomorrow night’s (Tue 24) tough Southern League trip to Merthyr Town.

Manager Gary Setchell confirmed that the frontman, who still has 15 months of a two-year deal to run, has been made available for loan.

The shock move by Lynn comes following an ‘incident’ at the club last week.

Setchell said: “There have been things going on behind the scenes which I’m no going to go into. There has been an incident and he won’t play for us again.

“Metts and me had words on Tuesday. He hasn’t done it for us and. We’ve sent a circular out to other clubs so he can out on loan.

“It’s important for his career to get him playing again while it will free some money up so we can bring in another player.

“If the right club comes in and they can cover some of his wages then we be willing to let him go.”

It is believed that Mettam trained with the under-18 squad on Thursday before travelling with the reserve team to Whitton United on Saturday.

Mettam, who is expected to travel to Wales with the rest of the squad, refused to comment on the matter when contacted by the Lynn News on Sunday.

The Lincoln-based frontman has flattered to deceive since arriving at the club last summer with injury and suspension playing a major part behind a stop-start campaign.

Mettam made 17 appearances for Lynn, eight as substitute, and scored seven goals.

“I don’t think we’ve had the same player as the one we had on loan,” admitted Setchell.

“I thought Metts and Sandsy (John Sands) were going to score the goals for us but it hasn’t worked out like that.

“The way we play, we like to defend from the front and his stats will back that up.

“Metts has had something like 13 starts, taking away the Frome game where he came off, and we’ve had two wins, five draws and seven losses.

“Without him, we’ve played 21 games, 11 wins, five draws and four losses.

“It hasn’t worked out how we thought it would and its important that we do what’s best for him and what’s best for us in the long term.”

The Linnets will be looking to regain some confidence at Merthyr after Saturday’s 6-1 home mauling at the hands of Weymouth.

But the Martyrs are fourth in the Southern League standings, having won 3-2 at Kettering Town on Saturday.

Setchell said: “We lost a game in the week (Biggleswade) which we should have won and fans acknowledged that, but today (Weymouth) we have been absolutely battered.

“We’ve go to go to Merthyr and try to get a result. It’s going to be tough and it doesn’t get any easier for us but we will keep going.

“These are the same group of players who went nine games unbeaten so we know we are more than capable of going on another run.

“We’ve got to roll our sleeves up, show big heart and really dig in to try to get another run going.”