King’s Lynn Town striker pledges to maintain fine start

Striker Leon Mettam says that King’s Lynn Town can lay down a marker with two positive results over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Linnets host Frome Town tomorrow before making the short trip to St Ives on Bank Holiday Monday.

Lynn have taken maximum points from their opening three Southern League fixtures and are expecting a bumper crowd at The Walks as they bid to make it four wins on the bounce.

Mettam, who has been a revelation since his return to the club in the summer, said: “I think we’ve already made a bit of a statement to the rest of the league and playing two games in three days is always a big test for any side.

“We are taking one game at a time, but positive results from both will really put us in a good place.

“We’ve got very good strength-in-depth this season and I think we’ve got a great chance of doing well.

“I think we are going to be very hard to beat. Football becomes easy if you can pass the ball and not over-complicate things and we are creating lots and lots of chances.”

Mettam revealed that manager Ian Culverhouse’s coaching methods and a full pre-season have helped him play with a smile on his face again.

“Ian is one of the best coaches I’ve worked with and his training sessions are something else,” admitted Mettam.

“There is a structure to his sessions and he leaves no stone unturned in preparation for games.

“I’m now fully fit and have got a full pre-season into me. I always play my best football when I’m happy at a club and I think the same goes for most footballers.

“Last season I wasn’t the player I wanted to be at Lynn, but I’m really enjoying it again now and I’m genuinely quite happy.

“I never held any grudges against King’s Lynn Football Club, it was just a fall-out with the old manager.

“Having signed a two-year contract, I knew that I’d be back. This season has been a breath of fresh air and there is such a togetherness in the squad.”

Going into the weekend, striker Michael Gash and defender Ryan Fryatt are carrying ankle injuries, but it is hoped that both players will feature again soon.

On Monday, the club announced the departure of Sam Warburton who has transferred to Corby Town.

Joining the Linnets initially on loan, Warburton was placed on an 18-month contract last December.

He made 40 appearances for the club and registered three goals, all of which arrived in 32 minutes during the 5-2 victory over Slough Town.

He had been limited to just the one substitute appearance this season.

On his departure from the club, Warburton said: “I’m gutted to be leaving the club, but travelling and sitting on the bench every week isn’t for me.

“I’m a young lad and I need to be playing every week so the time was right for me to move on.

“The lads have been brilliant this year and I’ll be very surprised if they aren’t in and around the top five at the end of season.”