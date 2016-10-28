King’s Lynn Town suffer fresh double-injury blow

King’s Lynn Town’s injury curse has struck again – leaving them without two key players going into tomorrow’s trip to Stourbridge in the FA Trophy.

Midfielder Lee Stevenson has suffered a reoccurrence of medial ligament damage in his knee while striker Leon Mettam has rolled his ankle.

The duo join Ryan Fryatt (foot), Matty Castellan (head) and Conor Marshall (cruciate) on Lynn’s casualty list.

Both players were injured during Thursday night’s training session at The Walks.

Linnets manager Gary Setchell said: “I’ve never known a season like it for injuries and I’m beginning to wonder when our luck is going to change.

“Lee has done his knee while taking a shot at goal and Leon rolled his ankle as Kurtis (Revan) tried to tackle him. They both happened within five minutes of each other.

“All of our injuries this season have been down to innocuous incidents, none have been the result of a bad challenge from an opposing player.”

Stevenson, who will help Setchell on the sidelines tomorrow, could be out for a month or longer while it is hoped Mettam’s latest setback will only be one or two games.

The inability to field a settled side has meant a poor start to the campaign for the Linnets.

Despite their rotten run of luck, Setchell is remaining positive ahead of his side’s trip to the West Midlands.

“There’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves,” admitted Setchell.

“We’ve got to go to Stourbridge and try to come back with a result, which I still believe we can do.”

Midfielder Lee Smith has been called into the squad for tomorrow.