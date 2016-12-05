King’s Lynn Town suffer Southern League stalemate at Dunstable

Evostik Southern League Premier Division

Dunstable Town 0

King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town boss Gary Setchell had few complaints after seeing his side’s six-game winning streak come to an end following a dour affair at Creasey Park.

A goalless draw was probably inevitable with Dunstable recording clean sheets in their last two league outings and King’s Lynn three coming into this clash.

Setchell said: “Our game against Banbury the other week was a great advert for Southern League football but this wasn’t.

“Dunstable played like an away team really. They played one up top and sat a lot of men behind the ball and tried to snuff out a lot of stuff which we are trying to do.

“It got a bit scrappy. It was very stop-start and wasn’t pleasing on the eye.

“We did show a few bits of quality for a few minutes here and there and we could have perhaps nicked it at the end.

“That’s five clean sheets in seven games now which we are happy about and a point on the road against a top-six side is another positive, although we feel disappointed that our winning row has come to an end.”

The first chance fell to the home side when Jack Green burst through but Alex Street was out quickly to make the save.

Lynn’s first chance came from a free-kick after Lee Stevenson had been fouled and Michael Clunan’s set-piece found the head of Dan Quigley but he nodded just wide.

Lynn lost Lee Smith to injury on 17 minutes, with Shaun McWiliams replacing from the bench.

There was very little further action of note with referee Mr Humphries is stealing the show in a very stop-start first period.

Just before the interval, Toby Hilliard broke from his marker but shot wide of goal.

The second half continued in much the same way as thee first.

Those chances that were produced were either off target or gave either goalkeeper little trouble.

Vences Bola had a one-on-one chance against Street but he was equal to the danger and cleared with his feet while and at the other end Stevenson had a shot which cleared the bar.

Ryan Hawkins had a chance in time added on - possibly the best of the game - but he fired wide when well placed on the edge of the area.

Dunstable: Head, Reynolds, Okita, Talbut, Doolan, Pepera, Bolta, Longe-King, Bossman, D. Green, J. Green. Subs: Hutchinson, Smith, Bush, Moussi, Dhillon

Lynn: Street, Hawkins, Yong, Gaughran, Quigley, Smith (McWilliams 17), Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard (Zielonka 85), Revan (Emmington 58), Warburton. Subs not used: Edge, Congreve.

Attendance: 151.