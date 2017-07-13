King’s Lynn Town summer campaign starts with Norwich City XI defeat

King’s Lynn Town 1 Norwich City XI 4

The Linnets started their pre-season campaign with defeat against local rivals Norwich on Wednesday (July 12) at The Walks.

Lynn have only been back in training 10 days and found the going difficult.

But the hosts took the lead, the returning Leon Mettam (pictured) found the net courtesy of the post on five minutes from a free-kick 25 yards from goal.

From there it was one way traffic with the experience of the Norwich side showing. The Canaries’ equaliser arrived on 22 minutes, Tony Andreu found the net - also off the post.

The visitors didn’t wait long to take the lead. Michael Efete headed home from a Louis Ramsey cross from the left wing to give Street no chance.

Norwich found time before the break to find the back of the net: Alex Street pulled off a superb point-blank save only for Todd Cantwell to prod home the loose ball inside the six-yard box.

The second half had the true pre-season feel to it. Manager Ian Culverhouse completely changed his 11 players at half-time, giving 45 minutes to each of his squad players.

Norwich wrapped up the game on 50 minutes, Andreu scored his second on the night when he coolly slotted past ‘keeper Luke Pearson.

Lynn first half: Street, Shipp, Hood, T. Ward, C. Ward, Lennon, Clunan, Parker, Gillies, Mettam, Warburton. Second half: Pearson, Frary, Fryatt, Gaughran, Blake-Tracey, Jarvis, McQuaid, Hawkins, Minors, Edge, Hilliard.

Attendance: 626.

l The scheduled King’s Lynn Town Reserve fixture planned for Friday (14) night against Harleston Town has now been postponed. The reserves will be in action next Wednesday night (July 19) against Wisbech Town Reserves, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Picture: TIM SMITH