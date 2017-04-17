King’s Lynn Town sunk at the Saints

Evo-Stik Southern League

Premier Division

St Ives Town 2

King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town’s hopes of a top-half Southern League finish were all but ended by a bank holiday defeat at St Ives Town.

The Linnets, who host Chesham at home in their final fixture of the season on Saturday, were sunk on Easter Monday by two second-half goals following a dominant display from the Saints after the break.

The King’s Lynn starting line-up showed one change from the side that drew with Frome Town at The Walks on Saturday.

Young defender Kieran Shipp was ruled out through work commitments, with Jacek Zielonka coming in to replace him.

It was the Saints who had the first opportunity of the match when Danny Kelly burst through the Lynn defence in the ninth minute to find himself one-on-one with Alex Street, who denied the striker with his legs.

Lynn’s first sight of goal came in the 15th minute, but the ball bobbled as Kegan Everington connected and sailed over the woodwork.

Four minutes later, a deep Michael Clunan corner was headed over the woodwork by Sam Cartwright.

A last-ditch tackle from Sam Gaughran denied Peter Clark a sniff of goal as the Saints tried to break down a stubborn Lynn rearguard.

Midfielder Sam Warburton’s snap shot tested the reflexes of Tim Trebes in the 41st minute but the home goalkeeper was well up to the task.

On the stroke of half-time, St Ives’ Liam McDevitt became the first player to be booked for a show of dissent.

Ryan Harnwell’s shot on the turn flew over the woodwork at the start of the second period while at the other end Ben Seymour-Shove forced Street into a save low down to his left.

Street produced an excellent stop to deny Charlie Day ten minutes into the second period as the hosts began to assume command.

The Linnets replaced Conor Marshall with Toby Hilliard on the hour-mark and the young striker’s first contribution was to curl a free-kick inches wide of the target.

Perhaps the best chance of the match fell to the hosts in the 64th minute but Street was at his brilliant best to foil Kelly at point-blank range following a centre from Jordan Jarrold.

The breakthrough eventually arrived midway through the half after Lynn went to sleep at the back and McDevitt drilled home through the legs of Gaughran and past Street at his near post.

St Ives wrapped up victory ten minutes from time when Jack Bradshaw delivered a pinpoint cross for Kelly to head home a second.

St Ives Town: Trebes, Bradshaw, Jarrold, De’ath, McDevitt, McGowan (Higgs 65), Seymour-Shove, Day, Kelly, Clark (Dias 88), Dawkin.

Goals: McDevitt 67, Kelly 80.

Booked: McDevitt.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Zielonka, C. Ward, Gaughran (T. Ward 70), Cartwright, Marshall (Hilliard 60), Clunan, Everington, Harnwell , Hawkins, Warburton.

Booked: Hilliard.

Referee: Sam Lewis.