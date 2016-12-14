King’s Lynn Town win at Basingstoke

Basingstoke Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 2

The Linnets maintained their good recent form by winning at fellow Evo-Stik League Southern Premier mid-table side Basingstoke Town last night (Tuesday 13).

Lynn were 2-0 up at half-time thanks to goals from Lee Stevenson and Shaun McWilliams.

Despite a home second-half fight back, Basingstoke were condemned to a third consecutive league defeat.

Lynn host Dorchester Town at The Walks Stadium on Saturday.

Lynn: Street, Zielonka (Hawkins 77), Yong, Fryatt, Quigley, McWilliams (Emmington 70), Clunan, Stevenson, Hilliard, Revan (Mettam 74), Warburton, Subs: Edge, Congreve.