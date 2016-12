King’s Lynn Town have been given a pre-FA Trophy boost by picking up Team of the Month award.

Gary Setchell’s in-form troops travel to National Leaguers Gateshead tomorrow (Sat, Dec 10) in a tricky first round tie.

But their confidence has been given another shot in the arm with the accolade from the Evo-Stik League.

The Linnets have not conceded in more than 500 minutes in all competitions.

Team of the Month winners: Premier - King’s Lynn Town. Central - Farnborough. South & West - Hereford.