King’s Lynn Town won’t change their style of play, insists manager

Southern League

Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 0

Frome Town 0

Ian Culverhouse insists his side won’t change their possession style of football after seeing them drop their first points of the season at home to Frome Town on Saturday.

After winning their first three games of the new campaign, the Linnets – and their manager – were left frustrated by a well organised Frome side.

The Lynn boss was disappointed with some sections of the crowd, but told supporters that his side won’t kerb their style of play for the remainder of the season.

Culverhouse said: “I am proud of them (the players) because they passed the ball, they kept passing it, didn’t get caught up in what the crowd wanted

“I must say I am a bit disappointed with the crowd. I am not going to change. This is the way we are going to play.

“I understand the frustration – they want the ball in the box as much as possible, but we have a set pattern of play and I am not going to change that, so it’s a bit disappointing today to hear ‘just boot it forward’.

“These players won’t be doing that.”

With defender Ryan Fryatt returning to fitness, the Linnets were unable to name an unchanged starting XI from the team that won 2-0 at Dorchester Town the previous weekend.

An early effort from Darren Jefferies sparked the Linnets into life with Mike Clunan and Cameron Norman both firing chnces into the arms of visiting goalkeeper Kyle Phillips.

Striker Leon Mettam drilled an effort wide and saw his glancing header also go close as high-flying Lynn tried to find the breakthrough in front of another bumper crowd.

The home pressure continued after the interval, but the longer the game went on the more Frome began to grow in confidence.

Frome came close to opening the scoring midway through the second half, but Chas Hemmings’ header cannoned back off the posts.

The Linnets switched to a 3-4-3 formation for the final few minutes and remained camped in the visitors half for most of it.

An excellent shot on the turn from substitute Craig Gillies whistled over the woodwork.

Despite winning a succession of corners and free-kicks, the Linnets were forced to settle for a point with Norman perhaps wasting the best chance of the match in the dying seconds when shooting into the side netting after bursting into the box.

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Gaughran, Fryatt, Jarvis, Clunan, Parker (Ward 82), Siddons (Gillies 67), Mettam, Hawkins (Hilliard 82). Sub not use: Whayman.

Booked: Mettam

Frome: Phillips, K. Miller, Withey, Teale (Hobbs 28), Mapstone, Hemmings, Davies, G. Miller, Jackson (Page 67), Raynes, Jeffries (Knight 60). Subs not used: Griffiths, Price.

Booked: Davies, Knight

Attendance: 948.

Man-of-the-match: Ryan Fryatt.

Referee: Mr P. Burnham (Wymondham).