Late penalty denies plucky Swaffham Town all three points

Swaffham Town boss Paul Hunt was full of praise for his side after a character building performance saw them earn a share of the spoils from their meeting with Great Yarmouth Town on Tuesday night.

The Pedlars were only denied all three points from the game when a late Mitch Forbes penalty cancelled out Nick Castellan’s second half opener but Hunt still came away from the game feeling upbeat.

Sary Rahma

He said: “Conceding a very late penalty is always hard to take, but the lads put a real shift in against a very good Great Yarmouth side.

“It was a really good move for our goal to get us in front and then the lads applied themselves really well and were unlucky not to come away with all three points.

“We really dug in and while it was disappointing to concede so late on the lads put a great shift in and it is another very good point on the board from a tough fixture.”

Hunt’s side are without a game this weekend and are next in action when they visit Thetford on Tuesday September 6, leaving the Swaffham boss frustrated by another break.

“It is frustrating to have another Saturday without a game because you are trying to build momentum and keep things going and not playing doesn’t help that,” said Hunt.

“We have got some long away mid-week trips coming up and while I know everyone is travelling and in the same boat, it would be nice to have weekend fixtures instead of midweek.”

Wayne Anderson was also pleased with his side’s effort as they came away from a testing trip to Gorleston with a point following a 1-1 draw.

Connor Ingram put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot but Anderson’s team fought back and Joel Glover capped an impressive debut by scoring his side’s equaliser from close range leaving the Clipbush Park chief chipper ahead of the visit of FC Clacton this weekend.

“Tuesday was a real battle and the lads did very well,” he told the Lynn News.

“Joel did really well on his debut and he deserved his goal and he brings a lot to the team.

“We have got another tough game on Saturday. Clacton have had their problems, we know. We still have to respect them and maintain our standards.

“The victory over Brantham and the draw with Gorleston were really pleasing.

“We have had a tough start to the season and now we need to push on and try and get points on the board and climb the table.”

In Division One Leiston Town’s second string visit Downham Town, kick off 3pm.

A partially depleted Swaffham Reserves team travelled to Sheringham Reserves and lost 2-1, Mark Smith scoring for the Pedlars.

The Reserves are at home to Loddon United Reserves, kick off 2.30pm tomorrow at Shoemakers Lane.