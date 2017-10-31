Linnets boss wants reaction after trophy exit

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse has demanded a quick response from his players following their FA Trophy humiliation at the weekend.

Culverhouse was left perplexed by Lynn’s poor performance as lower-league Mildenhall Town recorded one of the biggest results in their history with a 1-0 victory at The Walks.

It was a spineless display from the Linnets whose unbeaten home record in all competitions was ended in spectacular fashion.

An angry Culverhouse pulled no punches after the defeat, saying: “We have defeated ourselves today.

“We have played at 70 per cent and when you play at that percentage you will not win games of football.

“That is nowhere near good enough for the club and is not acceptable to me.

“We now have a clear week which will consist of two training sessions which will contain two sessions of very hard work.

“My job as a manager now is to pick the players up and ensure there is a complete reaction when Chesham are here next weekend.

“There’s only one way the players can rectify what happened against Mildenhall and that’s by coming out on Saturday, putting on a performance and getting the three points.”

Saturday marked the first time Lynn had lost a competitive game to a club from a lower league since 2009.

“They’ve come here today with a game plan and have really done a job on us, admitted Culverhouse.

“They restricted us to one effort on target the whole game, they wanted it more than us and the better side have won.

“We were sloppy in our play, too lethargic, too pedestrian and we didn’t create enough in front of goal.

“Our goalkeeper has made two fantastic saves in the first half and kept us in the game so really the score could have been much worse.”

The Lynn boss hopes actions will speak louder than words as his players seek redemption at the weekend, but he still had time to pay tribute to Mildenhall after the game.

“I am going to take nothing away from Dean (Greygoose, Mildenhall manager) or his team who have come here and done a number on us,” said Culverhouse.

“They treated it like their cup final and worked very hard all over the pitch whereas we didn’t.

“It’s their day so I say well done to them and good luck for the next round. We are now left with just the one focus point, which is the league.”