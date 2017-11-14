Linnets return to league action

It’s tight at the top of the Southern League Premier Division as King’s Lynn Town return to league action after a blank weekend.

Ian Culverhouse’s league leaders host Royston Town at The Walks with five points separating the top-six clubs in the table.

Following their midweek victory over Banbury United last Tuesday- a result which ended a run of back-to-back defeats - midfielder Michael Clunan told the club’s website: “It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for us.

“There’s been a lot of negativity about, with a few people saying we’re too nice, but at Banbury I think we’ve proved those people wrong.

“We where tremendous in the first half. In the second half we had to soak it up when we needed to and weather the storm, and we’ve come away with a well-deserved three points.”

On Saturday, tonight’s visitors progressed in the FA Trophy after coming from two goals down to beat Leatherhead despite being reduced to ten men in the second half.

Royston won the tie three minutes into stoppage time when former Cambridge City man Adam Murray glanced home a header to cap a dramatic comeback and seal a 3-2 victory.

Manager Steve Castle said: “You can’t ask for a tougher game than that, but we will go into it on a high after the finish to Saturday’s game.”

The Crows, who beat Lynn 2-0 back in September, are likely to be without hamstring victims James Potton and Adam Marriott for tonight’s trip.

Rearranged league fixtures will see Lynn travel to St Neots on Tuesday, December 5, and Gosport Borough a week later on Tuesday, December 12.