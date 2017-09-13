Linnets slip to first defeat of season

Southern League Premier Division

Royston Town 2

King’s Lynn Town 0

King’s Lynn Town were knocked off the top of the Southern Premier Division as two second half goals condemned them to defeat at Royston last night.

Home skipper Scott Bridges capitalised on an Alex Street error to break the deadlock after 72 minutes, before Adam Marriott made the game safe seven minutes from time.

A wet and windy night at Garden Walk offered little in the way of attractive football, as Lynn looked a shadow of the side that had swept virtually all before it so far this season.

Royston, whose only other home win so far this term came against Dunstable in the FA Cup last weekend, had the better of what few first half chances there were, with Bridges firing wide from a free kick and Jack Vasey twice missing the target with headers.

Lynn’s best moment of the half saw Leon Mettam shoot wide, after strike partner Michael Gash headed on a long Street clearance.

And the visitors were left frustrated again after the restart when claims for a penalty were waved away after Cameron Norman appeared to have been fouled, while Craig Parker had a shot deflected wide.

But the crucial moment of the game came with 18 minutes to play as a poor Street clearance fell straight to Bridges, who took full advantage of the gift to plant the ball into an unguarded net.

Another Parker effort was repelled by the Royston rearguard soon afterwards, while substitute Toby Hilliard came closest to an equaliser when he shot straight at the keeper with eight minutes left.

But there was no way back for the Linnets just moments later when former Stevenage and Lincoln City striker Marriott turned his man and fired a low shot into the far corner.

And their evening was perhaps summed up shortly afterwards when Parker appeared to collide with a post in his attempts to latch onto an inviting right-wing cross.

Royston: Tewkesbury, Asafu-Adjaye, Alomanu, Scott Bridges (c), Murray, Stuart Bridges, Potton, Corcoran (Scott-Morriss 73), Vasey (Oyinsom 64), Marriott, Ingrey (Ives 64). Unused subs: Powell, Orlando-Young.

Scorers: Scott Bridges (72), Marriott (83). Booked: Vasey.

Lynn: Street, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan (c), Parker, Gash (Siddons 78), Mettam (Hilliard 78), Hawkins (Gaughran 64). Unused sub: Gillies.

Booked: Clunan.

Attendance: 273.