Maltings surge into third spot with impressive win

LYNN AND DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Division One

In-form Maltings surged into third place in the Lynn Sunday League Division One standings with an impressive 3-0 away win over CR Eastern.

Dylan Edge bagged one with Ryan Scott notching the other two.

Clenchwarton moved off the bottom of the table with an impressive 3-0 away victory over the Green Army of MacMillan.

Connor Parnell led the way with a brace, supported by Tyler Doades.

The ironic thing is both CR Eastern and MacMillan received their awards for Team of the Month before their games on Sunday.

England’s Hope retook the lead in the title race with CSKA, with a tight 3-2 win over near neighbours Elm.

Joe Whyborn helped himself to two goals with Ricky Gunns bagging the other for Hope.

Jordan Jolly replied twice for Elm in this pre-cursor to the League Cup final.

DIVISION TWO

CSKA Reserves now only need two points to be assured of second place and the second automatic promotion spot.

Their latest triumph was a 5-1 win over William Burt, who also received their award for Team of the Month before the game.

Oliver Freeman scored for Burt but CSKA romped home thanks to Connor Ratcliffe (2), Ash Fountain, Josh Johnston and Toby Killingsworth.

Fleet and March enjoyed a seven-goal thriller with March edging it 3-4.

Shane Bidwell and Brad Fox (2) got Fleet close to a memorable result.

But thanks to Ash Taylor, who scored all four, it was March celebrating all the way home down the A141.

In the big Lincolnshire Derby it was Sutton St James who took the bragging rights, along with three precious points, after a 2-0 win over their nearest and dearest, Tydd St Mary.

Maxwell Burrell and Jake Hinton Penta were the toast of the village after their goals won the game.