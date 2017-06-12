Management trio commit to King’s Lynn Town FC

King’s Lynn Town Football Club have reached agreements with Robbie Back, Marc Curson and Neil Fryatt to continue in their roles for the next two seasons.

Reserve team manager Back and his assistant Curson have overseen two seasons of improvement for the club’s Reserve outfit, capped by winning the Thurlow Nunn Division One KO Cup last season.

Under-18’s manager Fryatt returned to his home town club towards the end of last season to begin work with the clubs youngsters and last week welcomed some members of last season’s King’s Lynn Elite U16’s team members to his set up.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve told www.kltown.co.uk: “I’m really pleased that we have reached agreements with Backie, Curly and Neil to continue in their roles at the Walks, We now have a secure and trusted structure in place to ensure we see the areas local youngsters do not slip through the net and decide to play their football elsewhere.

“With our existing links to the King’s Lynn Elite set up, the formation of our Academy in conjunction with the College of West Anglia and the continued input of football consultant Ray Hall we feel we are now geared to produce our own youngsters who, eventually we hope, will be our first team players of the future.

“Neil has impressed me greatly with his professionalism and dedication to his job of looking after the Under 18’s whilst Rob and Marc continue with their tremendous work in providing players such as Ryan Harnwell and Kieran Shipp to Ian’s first team squad.

“I am genuinely excited as to the club’s future prospects.”

Rob Back added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be given another two years in charge of the reserves. I’ve enjoyed the last two years and it’s an honour and a privilege to be involved with my home town club.

“We have a fantastic group of young players and they are a joy to work with. It is also so important to also have my great team of Marc Curson, Adam Seal and Mark McInnes with me.

“It’s important that we keep continually supplying players to the first team and that’s what we are here to do.”