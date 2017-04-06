March Soccer School come from behind to clinch victory

Under 18

March Soccer School 4

Oakham United 1

This was an outstanding all-round team performance from March who came from behind to clinch victory.

Even though Oakham drew first blood, March refused to let their heads drop.

The sides were soon level through Conyard, before further persistance saw the same player strike again to hand March a 2-1 advantage going into the break.

A physical second half began and March kept playing their good football with Hinton, Watson, Bird, Revell and Monaghan all linking well.

Conyard headed in to claim his hat-trick following a perfect corner from Cable. The scoring was completed when Allen blasted home the fourth.

Will Curtis pulled off an incredible save for March and was backed by some strong defending from the trio of Hayes, Smith and Cavozzi.

Under 13 Girls

Godmanchester Rovers 0

March Soccer School 0

This was an impressive and first clean sheet for the ever-improving and developing March team.

The youngsters continue to be a real credit and inspiration to all with their great team and work rate.

March were unlucky not to bring home more from this match but lessons were learned and footie fun had by all. An entertaining match played respectfully by both teams.

Under 12

FC Peterborough 2

March Soccer School 2

Excellent passing moves and some well-rehearsed set pieces earned the MSS lads a valuable away point.

Goals were netted by Towell and Wojtowych.