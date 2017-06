March Town United and Wisbech St Mary Football Clubs’ first two Thurlow Nunn League Division One fixtures have been released

On Saturday, July 29, the Hares entertain recently-promoted Holland FC and Wisbech St Mary host Woodbridge Town.

On Tuesday, August 1, March host a derby with Downham Town and the next evening Saints host Swaffham Town.

The majority of teams did not request a fixture prior to the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round on Saturday, August 5.