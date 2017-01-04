March Town Utd lose festive derby to King’s Lynn Reserves

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

March Town United 0 King’s Lynn Town Res 1

March Town United could not quite get 2017 off to a winning start in their festive derby.

Nathan Daw scored the decisive goal in the first half for the visitors on Monday.

It means their local rivals leapfrog the Hares into 14th place. March are down to 16th spot.

Attendance: 65.

Next Saturday March travel to AFC Sudbury, while Wisbech St Mary go to King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Wisbech St Mary lost 6-0 at Haverhill Borough on Monday. Saints are in tenth spot.

March: D Beeny, Brand, A Conyard, R Conyard, Jackson, J Mattless, M Mattless, Muffett, Thompson, White, Whyatt. Subs: Murfitt, Pepper, Youles.