Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

In the 3rd Round of the Ben Smith Memorial Cup, the League’s premier cup competition, the Division One clubs enter at this stage.

In an all-Division 1 tie, Marham Wanderers won by the odd goal of three at Watton Utd Res while Gressenhall ran out 4-1 winners at Sporle.

Attleborough Town A beat Narborough Res 3-0.

Division Two team, Castle Acre Swifts Res, won 5-1 at Bar 33.