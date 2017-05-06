Marham ensure Tacolneston take Central & South Norfolk League title

Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League
By John Turner
Tacolneston are this season’s league champions.
Only Morley Village could catch them but they went down to a 2-0 home defeat to third-spot Marham Wanderers.
Tacolneston thereby win the title for the first time in 35 years and Morley Village will take the runners-up medals in their first season back in the top division.
In the only match in Division Two, Castle Acre Swifts Res won 8-2 at Tacolneston Res and are up to third place as a result.
In Division Three on Saturday, Colkirk finished their programme with a 2-1 win at Narborough Res.