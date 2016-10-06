Marham lose top two battle

Barnes Print Central & Sth Norfolk League

By John Turner

The top two met in Division One and Tacolneston came out on top, winning 5-3 at Marham Wanderers. Billingford won 5-2 at Attleborough Town A and climb to second spot above Marham.

Sporle picked up their first points of the season after a deserved 6-2 win at Hethersett Athletic.

Dereham Taverners are back on top of Division Two after their 4-0 win at Castle Acre Swifts Res.

Redgrave Rangers are back on top of Division Three following their odd goal of five win at Necton Res. There were four successes in the 1st Round of the Norfolk Primary Cup. Three of these successes came in all-league encounters – including Narborough Res winning 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Beetley Bees.