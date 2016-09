Barnes Print Central & Sth Norfolk League

By John Turner

Marham Wanderers retained their Division One 100 per cent record with a 4-0 win at Watton Utd Res. Gressenhall won by the only goal of the game at Sporle.

Tacolneston retain top spot in Division 1 as a result of a 3-2 win at Morley Village.

In Division 2, Castle Acre Swifts Res are fifth after their 5-5 draw at Walsingham Utd. In Division 3, Rockland Res at home beat Narborough Res 2-1, Gressenhall Res won 2-1 at Necton Res.