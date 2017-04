Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

In Division One, Marham Wanderers beat Watton Utd Res by the odd goal of five to move up to third.

In Division Two, Bridgham Utd completed their season with a 5-3 home win over Castle Acre Swifts Res.

In midweek, Dereham Taverners Res made sure of the Division Three title but the runners up spot is still not settled. Hingham Athletic Res were held to a 4-4 draw at Narborough Res.