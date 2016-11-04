McWilliams hands King’s Lynn Town fresh selection dilemma before Cinderford Walks game

King’s Lynn TownFC manager Gary Setchell has been handed a fresh selection dilemma ahead of tomorrow’s Southern League clash against Cinderford at The Walks.

The Linnets boss will be without seven first-team players when they entertain the basement boys in a huge six-pointer.

Loan midfielder Shaun McWilliams pulled his thigh in training for Northampton on Wednesday and becomes the latest player to join the absent list.

McWilliams joins Ryan Fryatt, Leon Mettam, Lee Stevenson and Matty Castellan on the treatment table while Michael Clunan and Kurtis Revan are both suspended.

Manager Setchell said: “I’m beginning to wonder who I’ve upset in a former life. We’ve had nothing but terrible luck with injuries and suspension.

“It is real bad timing after our performance last weekend and it means that we will now be without three players who started last Saturday.

“It is a massive blow but I’m beginning to get used to it now.

“I’m almost at the point where I don’t want to let the lads train in case we pick up another knock.”

Lynn’s selection woes are likely to see a number of players from the reserves get their chance.

Ryan Harnwell is likely to be given an opportunity in the squad after continuing to impress for Lynn’s second string.

Cinderford are without a win on their travels this season but Setchell is refusing to take the strugglers for granted.

Setchell said: “Cinderford have beaten Merthyr this season so they are no mugs themselves. To be honest I don’t care how we get a result on Saturday and what the performance is like, it’s just about getting a result.

“It’s not our biggest game of the season because of where we are in the league.

“There’s no way we are going to be involved in a relegation battle and last week’s result at Stourbridge confirmed what I already knew.

“When we have our best players available, we are a match on the pitch for anyone.

“You don’t go beating the likes of Frome, Chesham and Stourbridge on the road and sides like Chippenham at home if you are not a good side.”

On the November 12 away FA Trophy draw at Buxton, Setchell said: “It’s a real stinker of a draw. It will be a tough game against a big, strong side who are flying high in the Northern Premier League.

“It is very similar to the Stourbridge draw. Nobody will give us a prayer, but we will be positive and try to go there and get a result.”

l KLFC will be opening the doors of the stadium for the general public to come and watch the annual firework display that is held in the town at The Walks tonight (Friday, November 4).

Gates to the ground will open at 5.30pm (free admission) with the display scheduled for an 8pm start. The bar will be open and a barbecue will also be available.

The entrance to The Walks from Seven Sisters/Extons Road will be closed from 7.45pm, and anyone planning to enter the park from that end is advised to use the Tennyson Avenue entrance instead.