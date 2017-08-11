Meet the King’s Lynn Town squad ready for big Southern League kick-off

Have your say

Meet the Linnets squad for the Evo-stik Southern League Premier 2017/18 season, which begins at home to Gosport Borough tomorrow (August 12; also see back page on our Friday, Aug 11 paper and online).

Ian Culverhouse (Manager, pictured): Appointed on a two-and-a-half year deal in February.

M

This is his first appointment as manager but he has experience in assistant roles with Colchester United, Norwich City, Aston Villa and Dagenham and Redbridge.

Alex Street (Goalkeeper): Signed for the Linnets from Wisbech Town and has been at the club since it was reformed seven years ago.

Has made more than 300 appearances and is closing in on becoming the club’s longest-serving shotstopper.

Cameron Norman (Defender): Right-sided player who agreed terms this week.

M

He joined Norwich City’s Academy in 2012 and was part of the Canaries’ FA Youth Cup winning team in 2013.

Frazer Blake-Tracy (Defender): Signed from Lowestoft Town for £2,000 (plus VAT) in June.

The left-sided defender is a product of Dereham’s Education and Academy.

Ryan Fryatt (Defender): A promising and dedicated player who was with the Academies of Norwich City and Cambridge United as a youngster.

Michael Gash 29.7.17

Has also played for Dereham Town and Wisbech Town.

Sam Gaughran (Defender): West Norfolk born player who signed from Lowestoft Town for an undisclosed fee.

After starting off as a Norwich City Academy player, Gaughran has also featured for Norwegian side Kvinesdal IL, Boston Utd, Grays Athletic, Tamworth and Halesowen.

Tom Ward (Defender): Signed an 18-month contract having been transfer-listed by former club St Neots Town.

2017

Has also played for Sleaford, Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity and St Albans.

Dion Frary (Defender/Midfielder): Signed from Dereham Town in June 2017 for £650 (plus VAT) fee and placed on two-year contract.

A product of Fakenham Town’s youth system.

Kieren Shipp (Defender): Broke into first team in March 2017 after two seasons with the reserves and placed on a two-year contract.

Has represented Norfolk Under-18s.

Sam Warburton (Defender/Midfielder): Signed on three-month loan from Nuneaton Town last October before being placed on an 18-month contract.

Kings Lynn v Norwich 12.7.17 Picture: TIM SMITH

Was a first year professional with Northampton before being loaned out to Rugby Town.

Harry Whayman (Midfielder): Signed in the summer from Diss Town and placed on a two-year contract.

Made an impact playing for Scole Town as a youngster and spent eight years on the books of Ipswich Town.

Craig Parker (Midfielder): An attacking player who signed from AFC Sudbury.

Also lists Cambridge United, Needham Market and Chelmsford City as former clubs.

Michael Clunan (Midfielder): Signed from Dereham Town May 2015.

Joined Norwich City’s Academy as a full-time scholar in the summer of 2010; he had previously been with the Canaries since the age of eight.

Ryan Jarvis (Midfielder): Signed in June from Lowestoft Town.

A graduate of the Norwich City youth system he became the Canaries youngest-ever first team player at 16 years and 282 days.

Ryan Hawkins (Midfielder/Striker): Arrived from St Neots for an undisclosed four-figure fee rumoured to be £2,250 and placed on contract to end of 2018-19 season.

He was a member of Norwich City’s Academy at the age of seven and made his debut for Dereham aged 16.

Leon Mettam (Striker): Much-travelled frontman back at the club following a fall-out with previous boss Gary Setchell.

Started his senior career in 2008 at Lincoln City and has also played for Worksop, Corby, Gainsborough Trinity, Tamworth and Spalding United.

Michael Gash (Striker): A prolific frontman who began his career as a youth with Peterborough United and then Cambridge United and Cambridge City.

Also featured for Ebbsfleet United and York City before being released by League Two Barnet after a serious injury at the end of last season.

Toby Hilliard (Striker): Arrived from Dereham Town in August 2015.

Previously played for Swaffham Town and, while there, was selected to play for England Colleges.

Tom Siddons (Striker): Signed a one-year deal in August after impressing in pre-season.

Played for Sleaford 2016-17 where he was leading scorer with 19 goals from 42 appearances.

Craig Gillies (Striker): Signed on one-year contract from Chatteris Town.

Now in his second spell with the club having played three times for the Reserves during 2015-16.

Craig Parker pointing

2017