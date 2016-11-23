Mettam injury mars King’s Lynn Town Norfolk Senior Cup progress

A serious looking injury to club captain Leon Mettam took the gloss off King’s Lynn Town FC’s Norfolk Senior Cup victory against Thetford last night (Tue 22).

Mettam had only been on the field a matter of minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute when he collided with a metal railing behind the goal.

The game was halted for close to 50 minutes whilst the skipper received treatment from club physio Phil Ward, before leaving the Mundford Road Stadium in an ambulance.

Goals from Eion McQuaid - a curling effort just before the break - and a cool second half finish from Kurtis Revan having being played in by Toby Hilliard meant The Linnets advanced 2-0 into the next round.

KLFC will update on Mettam’s condition when they hear any news.