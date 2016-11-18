Mettam: King’s Lynn Town FC don’t fear anyone

King’s Lynn Town don’t fear anyone in the Southern League this season, says club captain Leon Mettam.

The Linnets host Banbury United at The Walks tomorrow and, despite sitting 16th in the league table, the frontman believes the team are still more than capable of getting themselves in the play-off mix.

Mettam said: “For one reason or another, the chips have been down for us in the league this season, but there isn’t anyone in the league who we fear.

“The gaffer hasn’t had a fully-fit squad to choose from and we’ve conceded goals because of one or two individual errors, but you tell me one side who we are not capable of beating?

“We defeated Frome Town away when they were fourth, I thought we were very unlucky at Leamington, where we ended up chasing the game, and we defeated Chippenham Town 4-0 at home when they came to us unbeaten.

“Considering the start we made, which was drastically bad, we haven’t done too bad.”

Lynn’s marquee summer arrival admits the Linnets need to put a run of wins together if they are to challenge for promotion this season.

“I think we’ve turned a bit of a corner recently but if we are to challenge for honours then we’ve got to start putting a run together now,” said Mettam.

“Our FA Trophy run has been great and it would be nice to go another couple of rounds, but the league is our bread and butter.

“Picking up our league form is a must for me. As a player, there’s nothing worse if you get to the end of January and there is little to play for.”

Mettam says he is prepared to sacrifice his own goalscoring targets to help Lynn’s cause.

The striker was named as a substitute for Lynn’s FA Trophy game at Buxton, but still came off the bench to score the final goal during a memorable 3-1 win.

“I’m nearly 30-years-old, not 18, and I wasn’t going to throw my toys out of the pram because I’d been left out,” said Mettam.

“I’m captain of the club for a reason. Setch knows that he can rely on me and that I want to play, but I had to respect his decision.

“He explained to me before the game that he thought Toby (Hilliard) and Kurtis (Revan) would give the team more legs.

“Because of how he could see the game unfolding, he couldn’t see me getting much of the ball. His decision could have backfired but it didn’t. It paid off and that’s what he is paid to do as manager.”

Mettam, who was part of Corby Town’s Southern League winning side of 2009, knows all too well about having to remain patient.

“Corby Town had a lot of good players who could have played every minute of every game when they won the Southern League, but it didn’t happen as they had strength in depth,” said Mettam.

“They had players like Jason Lee (ex-Nottingham Forest striker) and Dean Brennan sitting on the bench.

“When I was Toby and Kurtis’ age, you want to be playing every week, but as a player you learn to grow up with the game and appreciate what’s needed for a team.”

Despite a slow start to this season, Mettam has still notched seven goals this campaign, with five coming in his last eight appearances.

“People have always questioned me throughout my career, but I always fancy myself to get a goal in any game of football and I’ve been proving people wrong for the last 12 years,” said Mettam.

“I’m notoriously a slow starter, but if I can get 10 or 12 before Christmas, I will still be on target to score 25 for the season.”