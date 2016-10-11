Mettam rescues late point for topsy-turvy King’s Lynn Town FC

Evo-stik Southern League Premier Division

King’s Lynn Town 1 Cirencester Town 1

Sam Gaughran.

King’s Lynn Town failed to give a lesson to one of the youngest defences in the league as their topsy-turvy form was again illustrated at The Walks.

Leon Mettam rescued a late point for Lynn against a Cirencester side who threatened to record their first-ever win against Lynn in 12 attempts.

Centurions captain Mat Liddiard was the veteran of the visiting defence at 24, joined by keeper Harvey Rivers, 20, Bristol Rovers loanee Alfie Kilgour, 18, Kieran Diaz Benitez, 18, and Reading loanee Sindri Scheving, 19.

Linnets boss Gary Setchell refused to use the serious head injury suffered by Matty Castellan as an excuse for his side’s poor display.

Setchell said: “Yes it has been a very difficult week, but it’s game day and while it is very important that Matty is well, it didn’t have an effect on our performance.

“Matty wasn’t injured before Kings Langley at home and he wasn’t injured before Biggleswade away so if any of the players have used that as an excuse then it’s a major cop-out.

“I’d imagine Matty followed the game on Twitter and hopefully the goal will have cheered him up. It would have been nice to get the win for him, but you are not going to win the game if you don’t work as hard as the opposition.”

Setchell is at a loss to explain Lynn’s up-and-down form which has seen the team fail to record back-to-back league wins on home soil.

“We’ve let Cirencester off the hook a little bit. As a team, they came here down on their luck and they must have thought that they were on holiday at Butlin’s in the first half.

“We didn’t press them high up the pitch, we didn’t close them down in the middle of the park and gave them the freedom of the pitch.

“In the second half we went 4-4-2 and were better, but still gave a goal away which could have been prevented with a little bit of communication at the back.

“It’s just frustrating. We prepare the lads right but then they go on the pitch and it’s like a burst tyre. It is something that has got to be addressed.

“The first half was very poor and the second half was better but I didn’t even celebrate our equaliser as I was that disappointed with our performance.”

Kurtis Revan saw his effort saved by the legs of goalkeeper Harvey Rivers, while at the other end Ross Langworthy raced onto a pass from Aidan Bennett but his tame shot was straight at Alex Street.

Three minutes later a Michael Clunan free-kick looked destined for the net but was clawed away by Rivers for a corner.

After the break, Jacek Zielonka’s free-kick found Sam Gaughran but his effort was blocked as the ball ping-ponged around the box.

Mettam then saw his effort cleared off the line from a Clunan corner and minutes later Lynn fell behind against the run of play when Langworthy scored his third goal in five games.

Lynn had what looked like a legitimate claim for a penalty after Revan was grounded but both referee and his assistant, who were well placed, waved away the appeals.

Zielonka skied a chance from five yards but Lynn salvaged a point and their unbeaten record against Cirencester thanks to Mettam’s emphatic finish.

Lynn: Street, Emmington, Yong, Gaughran, Mills (Edge 78), Quigley, M. Clunan, McQuaid (Hilliard 46), Zielonka, Mettam, Revan. Subs not used: L. Fryatt, A. Clunan, Pearson.

Booked: Quigley.

Scorer: Mettam 90.

Cirencester: Rivers, Diaz-Bentiez, Scheving, Kilgour, Liddiard, Connolly, Elcock, Mortimer-Jones, Bennett, Langworthy, Knight. Subs not used: Brown, Youngsam, Buse, Griffin.

Scorer: Langworthy 66.

Attendance: 575.

Referee: Mr Darin Geary (Norwich).