Mildenhall show Swaffham Town why they’re top of table

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division

Swaffham Town 0 Mildenhall Town 5

Despite opportunities to take control on the afternoon, fortune appears to be against the Pedlars.

A strong and well-rehearsed Mildenhall Town showed how they ground away at the opposition to reach their top of the table position, and are now running away with a 19-point cushion on their closest contenders.

The mist and fog, more of a nuisance for the spectators than the players, added to the entertainment.

Swaffham could have taken the lead early on, Alex Vincent denied by Josh Pope between the sticks for Mildenhall and that reflected the luck for the afternoon for the Pedlars. The visitors took the lead in the eighth minute and then punished a mistake four minutes later.

Great efforts by Vincent, Mark Allibone and Jack Defty but the foot back in the door never materialised. Mildenhall made it three on the stroke of half-time.

Two more in the second half was the icing on the cake for Mildenhall, not a true reflection of play. The best of the home chances came when Vincent rounded the keeper but his effort from an acute angle was cleared from the line by the full-back.

Attendance: 78.

Better fortune for Swaffham Reserves, a valuable point against South Walsham in a game they should have won. The result was a 2-2 draw, Sam Loomes and Danial Farr on the score sheet for Swaffham. Next weekend they are at home to Horsford United.