Mildenhall Town claim cup scalp of King’s Lynn Town

FA Trophy First Qualifying Round

King’s Lynn Town 0 Mildenhall Town 1

Minnows Mildenhall Town pulled off one of the upsets of the round as they dumped King’s Lynn Town out of this year’s FA Trophy.

Dan Brown scored the only goal of the game 14 minutes into the second half and in truth it could have been more as the Suffolk outfit became the first team to win at The Walks in all competitions this season.

The Bostik League Division One North side were better than their high-flying Southern League hosts all over the park despite going into the tie with a handful of their main players missing.

Linnets goalkeeper Tommy Rix, making his first start of the season, stood between Mildenhall and a healthy half-time advantage.

The home shotstopper pulled off a stunning double save to deny Jacob Brown and Danny Crow as the visitors belied their lowly league status.

Rix also pushed a Crow effort onto his post as Mildenhall executed their game plan perfectly.

It took Lynn all of 55 minutes to force Mildenhall goalkeeper Sam Roach into a serious save when he pulled off a stunning point-blank stop to foil Tom Ward from a corner.

A few minutes later, the visitors took the lead when Dan Brown shrugged off the attentions of Ward before volleying into the roof of the net.

Lynn enjoyed plenty of possession in the final 20 minutes but were unable to break down a resilient Mildenhall rearguard who coped admirably with everything that was thrown at them.

It was Lynn’s first cup defeat to a club from a lower league since 2009.

Lynn: Rix, Norman, Blake-Tracy, Fryatt, Ward, Jarvis, Clunan, Lappin (Parker 61), Gash, Holt (Mettam 61), Hawkins (Siddons 78). Subs: Gaughran and Street.

Mildenhall: Roach, Kerins, Wilkinson (Avis 25, Huxtable 79), Curry, Asensi, Hood, Crow, Green, J. Brown, D. Brown, Collins. Subs not used: Butcher, Pereira and Boddey.

Scorer: D. Brown 59.

Attendance: 534.