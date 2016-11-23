Minute’s silence for former King’s Lynn Town legend

This Saturday (November 26) before the FA Trophy game against St Ives, King’s Lynn Town FC will hold a minute’s silence in remembrance for former Linnets player David Brooks who has died.

The former Linnets legend passed away last week in Australia, where he had lived since 1974.

During the 1960s David played more than 500 games for the club and former club manager Keith Rudd said: “He was a magnificent midfield dynamo and with Mick Wright together a sight to behold.”

His brother, John, who also played for Lynn, said David was aged 76 and leaves his wife Jean, three children and also grandchildren. The family lived in Perth

John added: “After moving to Australia, David played in the Western Australia league and also for the Western Australia state side, and even played against touring clubs such as Glasgow Rangers and Middlesbrough.

“Sadly he had suffered with Alzheimer’s and that was someone who never touched alcohol and always ate healthy food.”

Tributes have appeared on the Linnets’ fans forum, including this comment: “Brookie was part of the sixties team that was as close as we got to be elected to the football league, very good player in a very good KLFC team, nice person as well. RIP Brookie.”