Search

MSS pull off six goal comeback

LeveringtonU8

LeveringtonU8

0
Have your say

U12

Oundle Town 3  March Soccer School 6

March were 3-1 behind but pulled off a commanding  second half performance with goals from Archie Cullum (2), Bailey Yeomans (2), Brandon Wojtowych and Alex Neve.

U13

March SS 6 Yaxley 3

Doubles for Duke Higham and Owen Kennedy and singles for Chaz Thurlby and PoM Jenson Carpenter.

U14

Histon Hornets Girls 1 March SS 3

Megan Tombs quickly responded with a long-range equaliser. Precise passing saw further outstanding goals from Jessica Conyard (C) and Georgia Stimson.

PoM: Molly Rowlett.