Narborough Res shock Central & South Norfolk League second-spot Mattishall A

Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

There were only two league matches with most clubs being involved in group matches for the three League Cup competitions.

In Division Three, Narborough Reserves beat second-placed Mattishall A 3-1.

In the Junior League Cup, Marham Wanderers made certain of claiming the qualification place from Group B with a 7-4 home win over Mulbarton Wanderers A. Attleborough Town A did likewise in Group C with a 6-2 win at Sporle.

In Group B, Longham won 5-0 at Castle Acre Swifts Res, while Tacolneston Res ran out 4-2 winners over Bowthorpe Rovers. A draw for Longham in their last match with Tacolneston Res will be enough to give them a place in the last four.

There is all to play for in Group C after Brandon Town Res. beat Bridgham Utd 4-0 while Rampant Horse won 5-4 at home against Beetley Bees. All four teams now have three points as they go into the last round of group matches.

In Group D of the Mervyn Lambert Plant Hire Pease League Cup, Dereham Taverners Res won 8-2 at Necton Res.

A draw in their last match with Mattishall A will probably be enough to give them the qualification spot from this Group.