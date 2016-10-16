New Denver U9 team nets double sponsor deal

Denver FC have a new team in the under 9 age group taking part in the Mid Norfolk Youth League this season.

The club thanks Shaun Ewing for obtaining sponsorship for the team, with many thanks to Pegasus Freightlines (football kit) and SCL Interiors at One The Square Project, Cambridge (weatherproof jackets) for their generous sponsorship.

Back, from left: Neil Hewitt (assistant manager), Oliver Bruen, Kieran Murfitt, Fraser Nash, George Smolen, Finley Ewing, James Price, Thomas Hewitt, Mark Price (manager), Shaun Ewing (representing Pegasus Freightlines & SCl Interiors).

Front: Danny Nash, Alfie Hewitt, Evan Clements, Archie Vinson, Billy Munden.