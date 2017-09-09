New King’s Lynn Sunday League kicks off

Sunday marked the start of the West Norfolk Sunday League football season, writes fixtures secretary William Jones.

This season in Division One promises to be the closest title in years with the return of Chilvers FC to compete for league honours.

With England’s Hope, last year’s title winners CSKA Emneth and new boys Sutton Bridge also in the equation, the league crown could easily go to any one of four sides.

CSKA Young Boys and Woodman’s Cottage complete the league line-up as title outsiders.

This year, the league is being kindly sponsored by Double G Clothing.

In the opening fixtures, Neil Goodbourn scored the only goal of the game as Chilvers took the three points against reigning champions CSKA Emneth who were not at their best.

There was a baptism of fire for CSKA Young Boys who suffered a nine-goal thrashing at the hands of England’s Hope.

Goalscores were: J. Whyborn (3), P. Richardson (2), J. Uddin, B. Fenn, J. Dougal and B.Jimson.

Sutton Bridge United defeated Jubilee 2-1 in the LCS Cup with goals from J. Sutton and M. Eaton.

Woodman’s Cottage had no fixture this week.

In Division Two, pre-season title favourites Southery ASA won an exciting game at Shouldham to take the three points – an achievement many other teams might not replicate this season.

Goals for Southery were scored by M. Weeds, S. Bird, J. Sykes, J. Gould and R. Eves.

In response, Shouldham scored through an Oughton brace and Garrett.

CSKA Reserves, another team fancied for the title, enjoyed an excellent 2-0 win at Clenchwarton.

C. Ratcliffe and B. Kennedy found the back of the net for CSKA.

Sutton St James hit double-figures in their derby with Tydd St Mary, running out impressive 10-1 winners to grab top spot in the table.

A hat-trick from A. Bower and a double for M. Burrell was added to by B. Richardson, M. Cock, E. Pentney, I. Thrower and S. Thompson.

In response, Tydd St.Mary scored through K. Connor.

Newly-formed Gaywood Athletic and Gorefield locked horns at River Lane.

Gorefield were strong in the first half, but Gaywood took control after the break to win 8-2.

Goals from P. Moore (2), A. Prosper (2), C. Morais (2), K. Rigg and B. Chilvers sealed a good opening performance, with M. Richardson (2) replying.

West Lynn and Fleet US shared the spoils with an opening-day 2-2 draw following a late equaliser from the hosts.

In an entertaining encounter, Mortimer and Dougal were the West Lynn scorers while C. Bird managed a brace for Fleet.

Ingoldisthorpe defeated old hands March Saracens 5-1.

Efforts from D. Cordy (3), D. Cordon and C. Hunt sealed victory with Grainger on target for March Saracens.