New King’s Lynn Town striker Gash grasps chance after injury

New King’s Lynn Town striker Michael Gash is out to repay the club for giving him a chance after suffering a serious injury last season.

Gash, 30, missed the whole of Barnet’s campaign after sustaining cruciate ligament damage during the 2-0 win victory over Accrington.

But now the ex-League Two frontman is now ready to resurrect his career after putting pen-to-paper for the Linnets before Saturday’s friendly with Gorleston.

Gash told the Lynn News: “I didn’t get my contract renewed at Barnet and some teams haven’t been willing to take a chance on me.

“I’m not sure whether it’s because of my age or the fact that I’m coming back from a serious injury, but Lynn have given me an opportunity and shown that they want me.

“It’s hard when you have been in full-time football for nine or ten years but it’s something that every footballer has to come to terms with in life at some point.

“I didn’t think it would be this soon, but sometimes life throws stuff at you that’s going to be challenging.

“This is great for me here. I think and I can do well for them and hopefully we can repay each other.

“I’m sure I can repay Lynn with my form and goals on the pitch and who knows it might be a bit of a stepping stone for me.

“But at the moment I am just thinking about getting match fit and doing well for the club.”

Peterborough-based Gash, who spent the first two weeks of the summer training with Leyton Orient, is no stranger to fans at The Walks, having played against Lynn for Cambridge City.

He was invited to The Walks for training by former boss Tommy Taylor in September 2005 before Lynn had a bid to purchase him for £5k rejected three years later.

“I’ve been here many a time before,” admitted Gash.

“I played here when I was younger for Cambridge City and I’ve also watched a couple of friends in Michael Frew and Shane Tolley when they used to play here.

“I know Sam (Gaughran) as well and he really sold the club to me, so now I can’t wait to get started.”

Gash started his career as a youth with Peterborough United before featuring for both Cambridge United and Cambridge City.

It was in his time at Milton Road that he was most prolific scoring 23 goals from 35 appearances resulting in a move to Ebbsfleet United in August 2008 in a deal worth £20k.

Ten goals from 40 appearances for Ebbsfleet saw him attract a £55k bid from York City where he spent the following two seasons before a loan move to Rushden & Diamonds.

He returned to Cambridge United on a free transfer in June 2011 and stayed for two seasons which also saw loan spells with Braintree and Kidderminster.

Failing to agree terms with Cambridge United, Gash moved to Kidderminster Harriers in 2013 and, after a loan spell at Nuneaton, he left Harriers by mutual consent in January 2015.

He then signed for Barnet and made his football league debut in August 2015.

Gash notched 13 goals in 55 appearances (32 starts) during his 18 months at the Hive.

Photo: TIM SMITH