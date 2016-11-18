New signing Ryan Hawkins: King’s Lynn Town was the club for me

Yesterday (Thursday, Nov 17) evening King’s Lynn Town Football Club confirmed the signing of winger Ryan Hawkins from St Neots.

The 21-year-old told www.kltown.co.uk: “I would just like to thank Gary Setchell and Stephen Cleeve for firstly showing an interest in signing me after I asked for a transfer from St Neots, and for then working so hard in the background to get this deal done.

“It’s been a hard couple of weeks waiting for it all to be sorted but now I just want to get back to enjoying my football and winning games with King’s Lynn Town.

“The whole set up here at King’s Lynn is geared up to win things, I had a plenty of offers on the table from teams in this league and also clubs from the Ryman Premier League.

“However after speaking with Gary and the Chairman they convinced me that King’s Lynn was the club for me.

“This is a club looking to progress; a young team who look to play football and this is a huge part of my game so of course this offer was always going to interest me.

“There has been some mention of returning to Norfolk and that’s why I chose King’s Lynn. For me that is a bit unfair on King’s Lynn.

“Setch tried to sign me before I went to St Neots and again when David Batch left last season, it’s an easy game to play when you know you have the support of the manager and the club.

“The travelling to Cambridge was not ideal but not a deciding factor on which club I signed for. I spent a month driving to Newport and back so where a club is based is not a deciding factor for me.

“I have joined King’s Lynn Town to improve and get better as a player and person which I think will happen under Setch.

“The icing on the cake is that they are local to me so I will have some real home games to look forward to.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting up with the team this weekend and hopefully I’ll be able to play a part in helping them maintain their winning streak they are on at the moment with another three points against Banbury.”

Lynn host Banbury tomorrow (Sat 19) at The Walks, KO 3pm.