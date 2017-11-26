Newly-formed Litcham team are kitted out

Newly-formed Litcham under-11s are celebrating their first season together in the Mid Norfolk Youth League with a new sponsor.

The team are pictured with their coach Luke Cornwall and their newly-sponsored match jackets which are kindly being sponsored by Kinnertons of Fakenham.

Also in the picture is Michael Artt, site director at Kinnerton, left.

Manager Nev Kirby and the team thank Kinnerton for their support.

