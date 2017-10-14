Newly-promoted Denver remain unbeaten

North West

Norfolk League

Division One

Ingoldisthorpe 0 Denver 1

Newly-promoted Denver made it two wins from two with a fantastic squad performance that saw them take all three points in what was a very hard-fought encounter.

Denver took the lead after great work from Dion Evans, who crossed the ball for Darren Thorpe to poke home from close range. Ingoldisthorpe came out in the second half and threw everything at the Denver defence, who stood strong.

There were several stand- out performances from Denver who gave blood for the cause, however Bobby Sheets was absolutely superb and deserved his Morris Armitage/ PKS man-of-the-match award.

County Cup

Costessey 6 Snettisham 4

A depleted Snettisham team put on a brave performance against a Costessey side who are several leagues above them.

The difference between the sides was the counter-attacking ability of Costessey’s Carlos Hopffer, who scored four excellent goals.

On target for Snettisham were Nathan Branch, following an excellent team goal, and Snettisham man-of-the-match Mark Sainty (3).

MID NORFOLK YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 16

The Woottons 5 Dersingham Rs 6

Despite the scoreline, Rovers ran out quite comfortable winners in a game they controlled for long periods of play.

Rovers started brightly and soon took the lead from a good strike from Jack Hazel and a flurry of goals saw them 4-3 up at the interval.

Both sides found the back of the net twice in the second half. Other goalscorers for Rovers were: Will Woodhouse (2), Ben Welch (2) and Joseph Kelly.

Ultimate Wheelz MoM: Brandon Tuttle.